Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 31

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 31, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ROGERS, Jamie Age: 37 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 139lbs Hair: Black & Red Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 19, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ROGERS, Jamie Age: 37 Height: 5’2” ft Weight: 139lbs Hair: Black & Red Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 19, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOLMGREN, James Age: 30 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HOLMGREN, James Age: 30 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: October 26, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: MUSKWA, Reshawn Age: 28 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 381lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left forearm – ‘Savage Kings’ and Left hand/fingers – dreamcatcher. Wanted: Manslaughter Warrant in effect: October 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: MUSKWA, Reshawn Age: 28 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 381lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left forearm – ‘Savage Kings’ and Left hand/fingers – dreamcatcher. Wanted: Manslaughter Warrant in effect: October 25, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 24

logo

CrimePolice

Previous story
‘We can hardly keep up’: Education key to combat human trafficking, experts say
Next story
Man with knife stabs at least 10 on Tokyo train, starts fire

Just Posted

The Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds a concert in Abbotsford on Sunday, Nov. 7 in honour of Remembrance Day.
Cascadia Wind Ensemble holds concert in Abbotsford for Remembrance Day

Travis Hamonic made his Abbotsford Canucks debut on Saturday (Oct. 30). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks drop 3-2 overtime decision to the Ontario Reign

B.C. conservation officers dropping off two shopping carts full of moose meat to Abbotsford’s Archway Food Bank on Thursday, Oct. 28, after seizing it from suspect poachers. Photo courtesy of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
300 pounds of moose meat seized from alleged poachers, gifted to Abbotsford food bank

LEFT: The wooden stakes, used to support the cedar seedlings as they grown, can be seen discarded here. RIGHT: A row of knocked down stakes along a trail. Photos courtesy of Sandie Zdunich.
Vandals knock down and rip out 150 new cedar-tree seedlings in Mission’s Heritage Park