CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 24

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 24, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

AHNERT, Glen Robert
Age: 27
Height: 6 ft. 2 in.
Weight: 232 lbs
Hair: Blond
Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Left hand – “EBOY” and Right hand – “WHIT”.
Wanted: Manslaughter
Warrant in effect: Oct. 12, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

HOLT, Isaih Brian
Age: 26
Height: 5 ft. 9 in.
Weight: 161 lbs
Hair: Shaved
Eyes: Blue
Tattoos: Left side of neck – “X111”, Left hand – “P”, Right upper arm – Skull and Headstones.
Wanted: Assault, assault CBH, uttering threats, possession of restricted firearm, and fail to comply with undertaking.
Warrant in effect: Oct. 18, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

TRAINOR, Travis
Age: 36
Height: 5 ft. 6 in.
Weight: 159 lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Willfully resist/obstruct a peace officer
Warrant in effect: Oct. 19, 2021
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

