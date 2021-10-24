Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Oct. 24, 2021.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

AHNERT, Glen Robert

Age: 27

Height: 6 ft. 2 in.

Weight: 232 lbs

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Left hand – “EBOY” and Right hand – “WHIT”.

Wanted: Manslaughter

Warrant in effect: Oct. 12, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

HOLT, Isaih Brian

Age: 26

Height: 5 ft. 9 in.

Weight: 161 lbs

Hair: Shaved

Eyes: Blue

Tattoos: Left side of neck – “X111”, Left hand – “P”, Right upper arm – Skull and Headstones.

Wanted: Assault, assault CBH, uttering threats, possession of restricted firearm, and fail to comply with undertaking.

Warrant in effect: Oct. 18, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.

TRAINOR, Travis

Age: 36

Height: 5 ft. 6 in.

Weight: 159 lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Willfully resist/obstruct a peace officer

Warrant in effect: Oct. 19, 2021

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C.

