Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 22

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of May 22, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LEMAY, Brandy-Lee Age: 36 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Cause disturbance at or near a public place. Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LEMAY, Brandy-Lee Age: 36 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 119lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Cause disturbance at or near a public place. Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 44 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: VENDRAMINI, Waylon Age: 44 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Grey Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: May 17, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 8, 2022

CrimePolice

Previous story
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II

Just Posted

Paddlers take part in the 2022 River Spirit Canoe Races at Chilliwack Landing on Skwah First Nation on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: War canoe races return to Chilliwack waterway at Skwah

About 50 people gathered in Hope on Saturday, May 21, 2022 to hear Premier John Horgan announce $100 million in funding to honour Japanese-Canadians and to “continue the healing for generations to come,” Horgan said. The livestream broadcast of the announcement in Hope was hosted by the Tashme Historical Society. Folks gathered at the Hope Recreation Centre about 20 kilometres northwest of the former Tashme Internment Camp. At 1,200 acres in size, Tashme was Canada’s largest Japanese-Canadian internment site of the Second World War and, at its height, was home to 2,644 people. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. commits $100 million to support Japanese Canadians interned in World War II

Turkeys are pictured at a farm near Sauk Centre, Minn., on Nov. 2, 2005. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a small flock of poultry in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Janet Hostetter
Turkeys on Fraser Valley farm with ‘bird flu’ to be culled, poultry group says

web
Sewage spill at Mission’s new forcemain crossing construction site