Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of March 20, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: SLIPPERY, Shane Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 176lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Multiple Wanted: Canada Wide Warrant Warrant in effect: September 3, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: MACASKILL, Robert Age: 49 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 241lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue Wanted: Criminal Harassment Warrant in effect: March 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: GOSNELL, Dillon Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Wanted: Break and Enter, Theft, Armed Robbery, and Robbery with Threats of Violence. Warrant in effect: March 4, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 13, 2022

CrimePolice