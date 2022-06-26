Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of June 26, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: LAROCQUE, Davon Age: 31 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 155lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: ROBERTS, Byron Age: 38 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 211lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: June 16, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: MCINTOSH, Clinton Age: 53 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 250lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Kidnap/Unlawfully confine-all others, discharge of a firearm into/at reckless, robbery-all others X2, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, and robbery-use firearm all others. Warrant in effect: June 21, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

