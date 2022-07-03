Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 3, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: NEWMAN, Charles Age: 40 Height: 5’11” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault Warrant in effect: June 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: LESSARD, Jeffrey Donald Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Right side of chest – “EASTVAN,” Left side of chest – “ONERTA,” and Right side of ribcage “AK 47”. Wanted: Traffic in a Schedule I/II Substance x6 and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4. Warrant in effect: June 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: LESSARD, Jeffrey Donald Age: 34 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Tattoos: Right side of chest – “EASTVAN,” Left side of chest – “ONERTA,” and Right side of ribcage “AK 47”. Wanted: Traffic in a Schedule I/II Substance x6 and Possess Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking x4. Warrant in effect: June 22, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: REMPEL, Jaysie Age: 25 Height: 5’6” ft Weight: 144lbs Hair: Blonde/dyed hair Eyes: Green Wanted: Break and Enter with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence. Warrant in effect: May 24, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of June 26, 2022

CrimePolice

Previous story
Woman held hostage during B.C. bank shooting experiencing roller-coaster of emotions

Just Posted

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3

Folks take part in a head-to-head Canada Day soapbox derby race in Columbia Valley on Friday, July 1, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Soapbox derby, parade returned to Columbia Valley on Canada Day near Chilliwack

Abbotsford’s Canada Day Parade, which made its way along South Fraser Way on July 1, 2022, was about an hour and a half long. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Folks flock to Canada Day celebrations in Abbotsford

A Canada Day Car Show filled Memorial Park in Hope on Friday, with about 200 cars turning out to gleam in the sun. (Jessica Peters/Hope Standard)
Hope park filled with classic cars for Canada Day

Pop-up banner image ×