CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 17

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of July 17, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: July 12, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: CAMPBELL, Daniel Age: 26 Height: 6’1” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Wanted: Breach of Release Order Warrant in effect: July 12, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: TORRES, Melqui Age: 27 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 135lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: July 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

