CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 9

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 9, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: KORPAN, Kelly Age: 40 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 196lbs Hair: Brown/Greying Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Forearm – “Hustler” and Left Forearm – Skull with smoke. Wanted: Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Assault with a Weapon(x2), Assault, Uttering Threats, and Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest. Warrant in effect: December 31, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BAPTISTE, Derek Ryan Age: 39 Height: 5’5” ft Hair: Bald Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Left Upper Arm – Indian Head “OAB” and Right Forearm – Guerilla. Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: January 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: BEVIN, Patrick Age: 47 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Left Forearm – Flames, Right Forearm – money, guns and hustler, Back – grim reaper and Neck – Scorpion. Wanted: Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for Purpose of Trafficking Warrant in effect: October 1, 2021 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

