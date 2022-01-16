Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 16

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Jan. 16, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: DISATELL, Royal Age: 21 Height: 5’5” ft Weight: 122lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault with a Weapon Warrant in effect: January 11, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: DUMAS, Daniel Age: 29 Height: 5’7” ft Weight: 182lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – MOB, Left Forearm – DEE and Neck – Skull. Wanted: Manslaughter – All Others, Assault Causing Bodily Harm, Arson – Damage to Property, Assault with a Weapon, Assault Peace Officer – CBH, and Possess Weapon for Dangerous Purpose. Warrant in effect: January 3, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: New Westminster, BC

Name: GEORGE, Jeremy Maxine Age: 36 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 200lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Shoulder – Skulls, Right Forearm – “Hell” and Chest – “Hellrazor.” Wanted: Break and Enter and Commit, Sexual Assault and Fail to Comply. Warrant in effect: January 10, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Jan. 9, 2022

