CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Feb. 13

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of Feb. 13, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: BYLAN, John Age: 24 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 205lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Aggravated Assault Warrant in effect: February 8, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: WALKUS, Mervin Age: 44 Height: 5’0” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Tattoos: Right Forearm – “Craw” and Right Arm – “R” Wanted: Unlawfully at Large Warrant in effect: February 7, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: North Vancouver, BC

Name: TAIT, Sebastian Age: 27 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 166lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Tattoos: Right Arm – TRIBAL, Left Arm – ROSARY, Right Forearm – SKULL, Left Forearm – FAMILY and Upper Back – TAIT. Wanted: Possession Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Fail to Comply with Appearance Notice or Summons, Fail to Comply with Order (x3), Possession of Property Obtained by Crime for Traffic Over $5,000, Operation While Prohibited, Possess/Use/Traffic Stolen/Forged/False Credits Cards, and Dangerous Operation Conveyance. Warrant in effect: February 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Surrey, BC

