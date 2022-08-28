CYR, Tony Age: 45 Height: 5 ft. 8 in. Weight: 190 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Unlawfully at large Warrant in effect: Aug. 20 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 28

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of August 28, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of August 21

CrimePolice

 

JOSEPH, Douglas Age: 37 Height: 5 ft. 9 in. Weight: 182 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Brown Wanted: Sexual offence Warrant in effect: Aug. 17 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver

PHILLIPS, Darrell Age: 42 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 221 lbs. Hair: Black Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Failure to appear Warrant in effect: Aug. 16 Parole jurisdiction: Chilliwack

VIDEO: Vancouver Police search for suspects after hate-motivated assault

