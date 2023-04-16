Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 16

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers’ most wanted for the week of April 16, 2023.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: ETHERINGTON, Samantha Age: 27 Height: 5’1” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown Wanted: Possession of a Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Theft Under $5000, Robbery and Assault Peace Officer with a Weapon. Warrant in effect: April 11, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C

Name: RIVERS, Shawn Age: 43 Height: 5’10” ft Weight: 157lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Green Wanted: Assault causing Bodily Harm Warrant in effect: April 11, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Name: PERRIN, Jamie Age: 31 Height: 5’9” ft Weight: 165lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000 Warrant in effect: April 11, 2023 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

