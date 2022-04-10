Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 10

CrimeStoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Here are CrimeStoppers most wanted for the week of April 10, 2022.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest and charge.

You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HEWARD, Charles Age: 35 Height: 5’8” ft Weight: 150lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HURLEY, Coralee Age: 38 Height: 5’4” ft Weight: 141lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Hazel Wanted: Theft of Motor Vehicle Warrant in effect: April 5, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

Name: HELTMAN, Robert Age: 31 Height: 6’2” ft Weight: 231lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue Tattoos: Right Wrist – Heart with “SC” and Right Forearm – “Cathy” skull with flames. Wanted: Trafficking in Schedule I/II Substance (x3), Possession of Schedule I/II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition and Escape Lawful Custody. Warrant in effect: April 1, 2022 Parole Jurisdiction: Vancouver, BC

RECENT CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 27, 2022

CrimePolice

Previous story
‘Eyes on the road’: Canadian truckers fight human trafficking along highways
Next story
B.C. says highways are prepared for spring runoff

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Alex Kannok Leipert congrtulates Michael DiPietro after a 5-2 win on Saturday (April 9). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks sweep San Diego, remain in fourth in Pacific Division

A mink at a farm on July 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins
B.C. Supreme Court sides with government’s precautionary decision to shut down mink fur farms

Guests tour the new Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub on Cyril Street in Abbotsford during the official grand opening on Friday (April 8). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Fraser Valley Artisans Food Hub celebrates opening in Abbotsford

Abbotsford Conservative MP Ed Fast spoke in the House of Commons April 7 to critique the federal budget and question the deputy prime minister on affordable housing. (Screenshot)
‘What a disaster that was’: Conservative Abbotsford MP reacts to federal budget