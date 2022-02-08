James Stone was reported missing in Abbotsford on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 7.

Crews search for man whose vehicle was found at wastewater treatment plant in Abbotsford

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) and Central Valley Search and Rescue are trying to locate a man who was last seen on Monday afternoon (Feb. 7).

Const. Paul Walker said James Stone, 50, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. and investigators have been unable to locate him.

Stone’s vehicle – a two-door black Honda Accord — was found at the JAMES wastewaster treatment plant at 5959 Gladwin Rd., just south of the Fraser River. The Trans Canada Trail also runs in that area.

Walker said search and rescue crews and a helicopter have been searching the area on Tuesday.

Stone is five-foot-nine with a medium build, brown hair (balding) and brown eyes. His clothing description is not known.

Anyone with information about Jones, or who might have seen him in the area, is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd).


vhopes@abbynews.com
missing person

 

James Stone’s vehicle was located at the JAMES wastewater treatment plant at the north end of Gladwin Road on Monday, Feb. 7.

