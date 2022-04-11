A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

A large-scale fire broke out in a structure at the corner of Abbott and Water streets in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood April 11. (Credit: Matt Piercy)

Crews battling large structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown

Vancouver police asking people to stay away from the area

Emergency crews are battling a large-scale structure fire in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday (April 11) morning.

Posts on social media show smoke billowing out of a building near the intersection of Abbott and Water streets and over the city skyline around 11 a.m.

The Vancouver Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireVancouver

Previous story
Cow Moose Sign founder honoured for efforts to conserve B.C. moose population

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department has released a photo of a 2017 grey Dodge pickup involved in an incident on Sunday (April 11) in which a woman was seriously injured.
Abbotsford Police say seriously injured woman had ‘exited’ moving pickup truck

The UFV Cascades handed out the team’s annual awards on Friday (April 8). (UFV Athletics photo)
UFV Cascades hand out 2021-22 awards

The 92nd Bradner Flower Show took place April 8 to 10 at Bradner Community Hall in Abbotsford for the first time in two years. PHOTOS BY JOHN MORROW/ABBOTSFORD NEWS
PHOTOS: Bradner Flower Show in Abbotsford held for 92nd time

Grant Abraham, who grew up in Abbotsford, has announced that he is running for the leadership position of the Conservative Party of Canada. (YouTube capture)
Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham enters Conservative leadership race