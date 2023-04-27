First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

First responders at the scene of a motorcycle crash on 64 Avenue in the Clayton Heights on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Crash sends motorcyclist to hospital in Surrey

Police looking for dash cam footage after crash on 64 Avenue

A motorcyclist is in hospital with what Mounties call “possible life-threatening injuries” after a crash in Surrey’s Clayton Heights neighbourhood Wednesday night (April 26).

The motorcyclist was travelling west on 64 Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. when the crash happened.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said another vehicle might have been involved in the crash but did not show any signs of damage.

Surrey RCMP asks anyone in the area with information or dash cam footage to contact them at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
