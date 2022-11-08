At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

At least two cars were involved in a crash the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Highway One in Langley near the Glover Road overpass. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Crash on Highway One in Langley snarls morning traffic

A westbound collision blocked one lane near Glover Road

  • Nov. 8, 2022 9:15 a.m.
  • News

A crash Tuesday morning snarled traffic on Highway One through Langley.

The crash took place westbound near the Glover Road overpass before 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

It caused serious traffic backups during the morning rush hour, as far back as 264th Street. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

At least two cars appeared to be involved, and Langley Township Fire Department had a truck on the scene.

READ ALSO:Firefighters have busy night during windstorm

READ ALSO: Surrey teen identified as victim of fatal crash in Langley

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rough seas cause cancellation of 18 B.C. Ferries sailings
Next story
Chilliwack woman finds 2 gold rings in thrift store jacket

Just Posted

Jordan Anderson on Nov. 7, 2022 shows the pocket in a thrift-store jacket where she found two gold rings. Anderson was hoping to find the owners of the rings. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack woman finds 2 gold rings in thrift store jacket

Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force were recently recognized for their above-and-beyond efforts in rescueing stranded motorists during the atmospheric river disaster in Agassiz-Harrison in 2021. (File Photo)
RCAF squad praised for Agassiz-area rescues during last year’s floods

A man walks through the rising flood waters crossing into Canada from the United States in Huntington Village in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, November 28, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Red Cross funds still available for some flood-affected Abbotsford businesses and organizations

Jake Virtanen has signed a two-year deal with a club in the Swiss League. (EHC Visp photo)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs two-year deal with Swiss League hockey team