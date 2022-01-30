The site of the crash, according to DriveBC. Google Maps image.

UPDATE: Crash closes Highway 1’s eastbound lanes between Chilliwack and Hope

Closure near north end Herrling Island; no estimated time of re-opening yet

UPDATE: Eastbound lanes remain closed but westbound lanes have been fully re-opened. Eastbound detours are available through Highway 9 and Highway 7.

A vehicle crash has caused the closure of Highway 1 in both directions between Chilliwack and Hope, near the north end of Herrling Island.

The closure was first announced by DriveBC just before 10 a.m., and there is no estimated time of re-opening. An assessment is in progress.

Detours are available along Highway 8 and Highway 7.

People on social media reported that an eastbound U Haul truck lost control and hit concrete barriers along the highway.

Black Press has reached out to BC Emergency Health Services for more details.

