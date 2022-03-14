Traffic alert

Crash at Highway 11 and Sumas Way in Abbotsford

Southbound traffic is down to a single lane on Monday afternoon

A collision at Highway 11 and Sumas Way in Abbotsford has resulted in traffic delays on Monday afternoon (March 14).

Traffic headed south on Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) is down to a single lane.

The Abbotsford Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

More to come …

 

