Crash at Highway 11 and Sumas Way in Abbotsford

Southbound traffic is down to a single lane on Monday afternoon

A collision at Highway 11 and Sumas Way in Abbotsford has resulted in traffic delays on Monday afternoon (March 14).

Traffic headed south on Highway 11 (the Abbotsford-Mission Highway) is down to a single lane.

The Abbotsford Police Department is advising drivers to avoid the area.

Abbotsford emergency services are responding to a collision on Highway 11 and Sumas Way. #RoadClosure southbound on Highway 11, down to single lane traffic. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicle access and to avoid getting stuck in traffic. pic.twitter.com/1zeOL7eews — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) March 14, 2022

