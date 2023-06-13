A woman was working in her garden on McMillan Drive in Prince George Monday (June 12) around 11:30 a.m. when a “coyote walked up from behind and bit her,” notes a tweet from B.C. Conservation Officer Service. (Pixabay)

Coyote bites B.C. woman as she’s busy gardening

Conservation service says the animal was chased off

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to take precautions after a woman was bit by a coyote while busy gardening.

A woman was working in her garden on McMillan Drive in Prince George Monday (June 12) around 11:30 a.m. when a “coyote walked up from behind and bit her,” notes a tweet. The conservation service says the woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The coyote was chased off and conservation officers were in the area investigating. They are asking people to take precautions in cases of wildlife encounters, including leashing pets, travelling in groups and carrying bear spray.

Meanwhile, mountain biker was attacked by a cougar on a popular trail network on the Sunshine Coast Sunday.

The conservation service is asking the public to avoid a trail in the Roberts Creek area, near the B+K FSR, after a woman was chased by a cougar. She says the animal lunged and swatted at her, leading to minor injuries that were treated in hospital.

READ MORE: Cougar chases and attacks mountain biker near popular trail in Roberts Creek, B.C.

Dangerous Animals

