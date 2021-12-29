COVID outbreaks hit seniors homes in Langley, Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Care home outbreaks had dwindled to almost nil before the Omicron wave

Undated Google Maps image of Fort Langley Seniors Community at 8838 Glover Road. The seniors home is one of three locations in the Fraser Valley seeing COVID outbreaks as of Wednesday, Dec. 29. (Google Maps)

Three Fraser Valley seniors care homes are seeing COVID-19 outbreaks as the Omicron wave of infections continues to spread in B.C., Fraser Health announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Fort Langley Seniors Community, Abbotsford’s Oxford Senior Care Home, and the Waverly Seniors Village in Chilliwack are all seeing outbreaks.

Four residents and one staff member at Oxford, one resident and one staff member at Waverly Seniors Village, and one resident at Fort Langley Seniors have all tested positive.

All the residents and staff involved are currently in self-isolation at their homes, Fraser Health announced.

The health authority is working with all three sites on enhanced infection control measures, including trying to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Staffing levels are being supported to maintain care for the residents, and enhanced cleaning is in place. All residents are being screened twice a day.

Social visits are restricted in affected parts of the care homes, but essential visits can continue.

In recent months, outbreaks at care homes and medical facilities had been dropping steadily from the peak of the Delta wave of the fall.

Fraser Health encouraged people with symptoms to get tested as soon as possible, but it has also announced that testing centres are seeing high volumes of people due to the ongoing spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant. People seeking tests must book a time in advance.

Langley’s only testing centre, an outdoor centre at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s Langley campus parking lot, was closed on Monday, Dec. 27 due to the frigid temperatures.

