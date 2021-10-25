COVID outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and two Fraser Valley care homes

2 patients at CGH, 9 at Harrison Pointe in Langley, and 2 at Valleyhaven in Chilliwack

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH), and two care homes, Valleyhaven in Chilliwack and Harrison Pointe in Langley.

The outbreak at CGH came after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit led to two patients testing positive.

The outbreak is limited to one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions, according to a Fraser Health press release.

“The emergency department at Chilliwack General Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital,” the release stated.

Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients.

Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed.

Fraser Health has also declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Harrison Pointe in Langley and Valleyhaven in Chilliwack.

Nine residents at Harrison Pointe and two residents at Valleyhaven have tested positive for COVID-19.

Harrison Pointe, which includes assisted living, is owned and operated by Harrison Pointe Inc. Valleyhaven is a long-term care facility that is owned and operated by Kaigo Senior Living. The residents are currently in self-isolation at their homes.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to support the implementation of enhanced control measures. Fraser Health is also working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

Fraser Health has worked with the sites to proactively implement the following measures:

• Staffing levels are being supported to maintain resident care.

• Social visits are restricted in the affected areas of the facility. Essential visits can continue.

• Staff and residents movement in the affected areas of the facility has been modified to minimize exposure to others.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been further enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents is taking place.

• Additional testing and screening is in place to support monitoring of disease control.

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones. Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice. People living in the Fraser Health region can find information about test collection centres by visiting Fraser Health’s website.”

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

