A COVID-19 outbreak at MSA Manor in Abbotsford has been declared over by Fraser Health. (Google Street View)

COVID-19 outbreak declared over at MSA Manor in Abbotsford

Outbreak announced on Jan. 17 with cases among nine residents and three staff

A COVID-19 outbreak at MSA Manor in Abbotsford has been declared over by Fraser Health.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at (this) location,” the agency said Wednesday (Jan. 26) in a press release.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 17, when Fraser Health announced there were 12 cases (nine residents and three staff) who tested positive at the long-term care facility, owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society.

Also at that time, an outbreak was announced at The Mayfair Senior Living + Care, another long-term care facility in Abbotsford owned and operated by The Care Group.

The Mayfair had eight residents and four staff members who had tested positive, according to Fraser Health. That outbreak has not yet been declared over.


