B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

