Court improvements coming for pickleball and tennis players in Abbotsford

Twelve courts to be demolished this summer to make way for new ones at Jubilee Park and MSA Arena

Pickleball and tennis players in Abbotsford will be getting new courts in the fall, after 12 are demolished and rebuilt this summer. (Black Press Media file photo)

Twelve Abbotsford tennis and pickleball courts will be demolished this month to make way for new ones.

The City of Abbotsford says the courts at Jubilee Park and MSA Arena will be fully rebuilt this fall, but needed to be rebuilt from scratch.

“The existing surfaces have deteriorated beyond repair,” said Aletta Vanderheyden, spokesperson for the city.

Eight of the courts are for pickleball and four are for tennis. But they aren’t the only facilities available in town, and the city offered up a list of other courts to enjoy in the meantime.

Additional pickleball courts are available at the following parks:

• Lower Sumas Mountain Park – multi-use court tennis / pickleball (1)

• Larch Park – multi-use court tennis / pickleball (1)

• Glen Mountain Park – multi-use court basketball / pickleball (2)

• Yale Courts – multi-use court basketball with pickleball lines (3) / multi-use court tennis with pickleball lines (1)

• Bradner Park – pickleball (4)

Additional tennis courts are available at the following parks:

• Eagle Mountain Park – tennis court (1)

• Matsqui Park – tennis court (1)

• Delair Park – tennis court (2)

• Swensson Park – tennis court (1)

• Mt. Lehman Park –tennis court (2)

• Bradner Park – tennis court (1)

Temporary pickle ball posts and nets are available for the Yale Courts and can be accessed from the storage building contacting Parks, Recreation & Culture office at 604-859-3134.

More information on the City’s sports facilities, bookings and rentals, can be found at abbotsford.ca/sports-fields-courts.

