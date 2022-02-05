A counter-protester holds a sign reading ‘Honk if you love Dr. Henry’ on Burrard Street as a convoy protest against COVID-measures rolls past. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

A counter-protester holds a sign reading ‘Honk if you love Dr. Henry’ on Burrard Street as a convoy protest against COVID-measures rolls past. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

Counter-protesters disrupt Vancouver convoy route

The convoy arrived downtown around 2pm for a rally outside CTV’s offices

An anti-COVID measures convoy launched from Langley was met with counter-protests in downtown Vancouver on Saturday (Feb. 5).

READ MORE: Anti-media, anti-COVID mandate protest blocked from Langley parking lot

Earlier in the day, counter-protesters on bicycles blocked the convoy on several routes with the stated goal of redirecting the convoy from passing any hospitals.

By 2 pm, the convoy had largely arrived in downtown Vancouver outside the offices of CTV. This specific protest was dubbed ‘Media are the Virus’. Many protesters and speakers carried signs accusing media outlets of lying about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burrard Street remains filled with trucks and cars honking, decorated with Canadian flags and anti-COVID mandate messages.

Though the counter-protests had success in rerouting the convoy, numbers of vehicles in the convoy and supporters on the street largely outnumbered counter-protests.

Outside St. Paul’s hospital on Burrard and Comox, counter-protesters displayed signs saying they support healthcare workers and vaccination. BC Emergency Health Services representatives on scene say that ambulances have not been blocked by the convoy so far.

Prior to the protest, Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart had a clear message for the convoy.

“As the Mayor of a city with an over 95 per cent vaccination rate, my message to the convoy is this: Vancouver doesn’t want you here. Make your point and then go home.”

READ MORE: Anti-mandate rally met with counter-demonstrators in front of B.C. legislature

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusprotest

Previous story
B.C. boasts lowest unemployment rate in Canada as jobs return to pre-pandemic levels
Next story
Art Cooley, co-founder of Environmental Defense Fund, dies

Just Posted

Kent Institution - Pacific Region - CSC (CNW Group/Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN))
Air ambulance called in following stabbing at Kent Institution in Agassiz

A child in El Salvador checks out his Canadian-packed Operation Christmas Child shoebox. (Frank King)
Fraser Valley folks fill more than 6,500 shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child

Alexis Middleton, 18, of Mission was last seen on Jan. 20, 2022. (RCMP handout)
RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 18-year-old Mission girl

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s Grand (Un)Gala is running throughout February and invites people to participate from home, meaning they can stay in their comfy shoes if they want. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley Grand (Un)Gala takes a different approach to fundraising