Cops investigating how outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car got banged up

Coun. Jack Hundial expressed ‘extreme disgust.’ Doug McCallum has not yet shed light on the matter

Surrey councillor Jack Hundial tweeted a photo of a banged-up car Sunday morning containing the message “To my extreme disgust, this is how McCallum returned his @CityofSurrey funded vehicle.. a final FU to Surrey residents.”

The photo shows significant damage to the front right side. The Now-Leader has reached out to outgoing Mayor Doug McCallum seeking an explanation as to what caused the damage.

The City of Surrey’s communications department issued the following statement Monday, attributable to Corporate Services: “Mayor Doug McCallum’s vehicle was returned to the city at some point this weekend. As the matter is being reviewed, the City will not be commenting at this time.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the RCMP has “been in contact” with the City of Surrey “over damage to one of its vehicles that was reported on Sunday morning.”

She said investigators will be “following up with all the involved parties to determine the cause of the damage.

“I wouldn’t be able to comment on who the vehicle belonged to or anything like that,” Munn said.

Coun. Doug Elford, of the Safe Surrey Coalition, said he had no insight into what caused the damage to the car.

“I think maybe it’s time to stop picking on him and move on.”

Coun. Allison Patton, who was not re-elected on Saturday, declined to comment.

Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis said “I really have no idea what’s happened. I would only be speculating.”

Mayor-elect Brenda Locke, who defeated McCallum by 973 votes – 33,311 to 32,338 – on Saturday night, said of the car’s damage “it’s a recent one. I don’t know the detail of it. All I know is it was dropped off yesterday morning at the works yard and it’s significantly damaged.”


