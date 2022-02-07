Convoy support, Yellowstone references removed from Abbotsford family restaurant Facebook page

New Ricky’s Family Restaurant owner says he was not aware of controversial posts

The Abbotsford Ricky’s Family Restaurant Facebook page has removed several items related to the trucker convoy which were posted by someone that management wasn’t aware of.

The Facebook page for Abbotsford’s Ricky’s Family Restaurant has shared images and videos that appear to be threatening politicians and promoting an event called “Convoy to Ottawa 2022 Restart.”

A pair of videos were shared to the restaurant page which appears to show a number of men on horseback and was originally posted to a page called Alberta (Coutts) Freedom Horseback Riders 2022.

The Ricky’s page originally shared the video and stated “Yellowstone North. Take ‘em to the bus station!”

Minutes later the page appeared to have expanded on the original video and stated “Time to take some MPs to the train station.! “ Yellowstone ”

On the TV show Yellowstone, taking someone to the train station is code for killing them and discarding their body off a very high ledge.

The Ricky’s page also shared the link to a group called “Convoy to Ottawa 2022 Restart”.

The Facebook page of a @Rickys_Grill in #Abbotsford appears to be threatening politicians (Yellowstone reference) and is also promoting "Convoy to Ottawa 2022 Restart" – https://t.co/r5Q4R9f29X pic.twitter.com/lmnlxpTBfG — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) February 7, 2022

The News reached out to Ricky’s corporate and the local franchise for more information on the decision to share the posts and the new owner stated he does not have the proper credentials to delete the posts and someone who previously had access is sharing the videos and information.

“This restaurant has been sold a month ago and I don’t have the credentials for the Facebook yet,” new owner Gautam stated. “Will get it removed with the help of head office.”

The News did publish a story back in 2015 announcing that Allan and Cheryl Dawes purchased what was formerly the ABC Country Restaurant and transformed it into a Ricky’s.

RELATED: ABC Country Restaurant to become a Ricky’s

The new owner stated that someone from the previous management group who still has access to the page has been sharing items.

“I guess Allan should be having it or one of the managers who don’t work here anymore,” the new owner stated. “I am trying to get the credentials so I could fix it.”

He added that he does not approve of the posts and removed them once he became aware of them through The News.

Ricky’s corporate has not yet replied to The News when asked about social media policies for the company and its franchisees. However, by 11:45 a.m. the images were deleted.

abbotsford

The Abbotsford Ricky’s Family Restaurant Facebook page has removed several items related to the trucker convoy which were posted by someone that management wasn’t aware of.