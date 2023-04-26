Contract awarded for new scoreboard at Abbotsford Centre at cost of $1.38M

TLD Computer, division of London Drugs, comes in under projected cost of $1.5M

Abbotsford council has approved the awarding of the contract for a new scoreboard at Abbotsford Centre to TLD Computer, a division of London Drugs Limited, in the amount of $1.38 million.

The contract was approved at council’s regular meeting on Monday night (April 24).

The agreement with TLD Computer is under the $1.5 million that had been allotted in the city’s 2023 capital plan to replace the arena’s centre-hung video screens and the LED facia displays.

According to a staff report to council, in 2022 a consultant retained by the city identified the equipment – which had been in place since 2009 – as needing replacement.

“The consultant identified that, as a whole, the technological infrastructure which delivered the visual images associated with these assets was past the expected useful lifespan,” the report states.

“Further, there exists a significant challenge in terms of supporting and maintaining the existing assets, as the parts are no longer available.”

The report states that the consultant came up with a cost estimate of $1.5 million for replacing the equipment and that figure was in line with an estimate from a second industry expert.

The city issued a request for proposals on Feb. 16, and received three submissions, according to the staff report. An evaluation committee on April 17 selected TLD Computer as the best candidate for the project.

TLD Computer is described on its website as “information technology specialists.”

The installation of the new equipment will take place during the Abbotsford Canucks’ off season.

