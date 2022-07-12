Construction underway on large housing development near Highstreet in Abbotsford

Eight condo buildings and 157 townhomes part of project at Mt. Lehman and Cardinal

Construction is underway on the Highstreet Village housing development at Mt. Lehman Road and Cardinal Avenue in Abbotsford. (Artist’s rendering from highstreetvillage.ca)

Construction is underway on a large housing development on Mt. Lehman Road that will see eight condo buildings and 157 townhomes.

Highstreet Village is located at 3174 Mt. Lehman Rd. and 30530 Cardinal Ave., just north of Highstreet Shopping Centre.

The project’s website states that the homes are “coming soon,” and those interested can register for early access to information and updates.

When the project first came before council in July 2021, the plan was for seven mid-rise apartment buildings and 22 townhouse buildings, comprising 734 units.

RELATED: 734-unit apartment-and-townhouse project proposed near Highstreet in Abbotsford

The project was given final approval by council in September 2021. (Mayor Henry Braun recused himself from any discussions on the matter because his brother owns a property adjacent to the development.)

The townhouses consist of a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,317 to 1,819 square feet. Seven of the units include private rooftop amenity areas.

There will also be a two-storey amenity building of almost 3,000 square feet.

The apartment buildings are composed of one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 500 to 974 square feet, and include a two-level underground parkade.

The two parcels of land, totalling 12.5 acres, were sold to developers Alf and Bruno Wall – who are brothers – for $26 million in 2018.

RELATED: Chunk of land near Highstreet sells for $26 million

The development is among the major projects currently taking place in that area, which also includes the Xchange Business Park at 3407, 3459, 3481 and 3583 Mt. Lehman Rd. This is one of the city’s largest industrial developments in recent years.

The project involves eight buildings encompassing 1.2 million square feet of space.

Included with these developments are several traffic improvements along Mt. Lehman Road, Cardinal Avenue and Fraser Highway.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City HallBreaking NewsdevelopmentHousing