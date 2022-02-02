Construction on Fraser Highway improvements in Abbotsford slated to start mid-February

Fraser Highway at Ross Road is among the intersections that will be improved during construction slated to start in mid-February 2022. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

The first phase of construction for improvements along Fraser Highway in Abbotsford is slated to begin in mid-February.

In a press release issued Wednesday (Feb. 2), the city said the first phase involves intersection improvements and centre left-turn lanes at Lefeuvre Road, Bradner Road, Ross Road, Stevens Street and Pinegrove Street.

Most of the work will occur Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., with some work also being done weekdays between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. and Saturdays anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The city said it is working with construction firm Eurovia British Columbia Inc. “to help mitigate traffic impacts to allow two-way travel to be maintained during the day.”

Mayor Henry Braun said the improvements will help move traffic more efficiently and safely along Fraser Highway between Station Road and Mt. Lehman Road.

“Abbotsford is the largest city in the province geographically and requires an efficient and reliable transportation system. Providing improvements, especially to major traffic corridors, will benefit everyone who lives and works here,” he said.

The first phase is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

City council first approved the three-phase Fraser Highway project in 2017, saying it would take 15 years or so for the full $53 million vision to be realized.

The first phase was initially expected to cost $7 million but by 2020 it had grown to $9.3 million.

The second phase involves four-laning the highway from Mt. Lehman to just west of Ross Road. The final phase entails the rest of the Abbotsford stretch of Fraser Highway being widened to four lanes.

The final two phases are planned to be done between 2025 and 2030.

