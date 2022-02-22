Plans are underway for the stretch of Old Yale Road from McMillan Road (in photo) to Eagle Mountain Drive. (Google Street View)

Plans are underway for the stretch of Old Yale Road from McMillan Road (in photo) to Eagle Mountain Drive. (Google Street View)

City seeks input on cycling and pedestrian plans for Old Yale Road in Abbotsford

Stretch from McMillan Road to Eagle Mountain Drive at concept-design stage

The City of Abbotsford is seeking public input on its plans to improve Old Yale Road between McMillan Road and Eagle Mountain Drive.

The road was identified in the city’s 2018 Master Transportation and Transit Plan for improvements to the pedestrian and cycling networks.

The plans – currently at the concept-design stage – include a multi-use pathway between McMillan Road and Eagle Mountain Drive, a pedestrian crosswalk with signal at Eagle Mountain Drive, and an improved westbound bus stop and transit amenities at St. Moritz Way.

The 2018 master plan included long-term transportation spending of almost $400 million, with around $110 million designated for walking, cycling and transit facilities.

Only a small percentage of that – $16 million – was projected to be spent in the next decade.

The majority of projects are expected to take place between 10 and 25 years from when the plan was introduced.

Those interested in providing feedback on the plans for Old Yale Road are asked to visit letstalkabbotsford.ca.


