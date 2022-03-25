City seeks input on 11 sidewalk-and-crosswalk projects in Abbotsford

Designs being completed as part of Multi-Year Active Transportation Plan

A new crosswalk in front of Centennial Park Elementary on Gladwin Road is among the priority sidewalk-and-crosswalk projects that have been identified by city staff. (Google Street View)

The City of Abbotsford is seeking the public’s input on upgrades of sidewalks and crosswalks at 11 locations across the community.

The city is currently completing designs for the 11 locations as part of the Multi-Year Active Transportation Plan.

Public consultation concludes April 14, and input can be shared online at letstalkabbotsford.ca.

The anticipated start date for the projects is this summer, with complete expected by winter 2023.

The 11 walking locations are:

• Janzen Street and Union Avenue

• Vinewood Street and Mayfair Avenue

• Gladwin Road and Bevan Avenue

• Blueridge Drive

• Laburnum Avenue Palfy Park

• Third Avenue and B Street

• Babich Street at Terry Fox elementary

• Whatcom Road and Lower Sumas Mountain Road

• McMillan Road and Sandon Drive

• McKee Road at Ledgeview Golf Course

• Gladwin Road at Centennial Park elementary



