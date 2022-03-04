City of Mission and municipal union reach 5-year agreement

The City of Mission and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1267 have reached a new five-year agreement. The union represents approximately 220 municipal workers in Mission.

The bargaining occurred over a week at the end of January, 2022, and the union ratified the agreement in February, according to a press release from the city.

“The City of Mission has worked hard to establish excellent labour relations,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “After such a difficult period, council is grateful that both labour and management recognized the need for a reasonable, respectful approach.

We wanted to address employee wellness and retention while being fiscally sensitive, and I believe our team did just that.”

The city said that the contract will allow it the stability to deliver important services through 2025.

“We are pleased to complete a new equitable agreement that will see our employees continue to provide the community with vital services for the next five years,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mike Younie.

