City of Mission and municipal union reach 5-year agreement

CUPE Local 1267 represents approximately 220 municipal workers

Mission City Hall / File Photo

Mission City Hall / File Photo

The City of Mission and the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 1267 have reached a new five-year agreement. The union represents approximately 220 municipal workers in Mission.

The bargaining occurred over a week at the end of January, 2022, and the union ratified the agreement in February, according to a press release from the city.

“The City of Mission has worked hard to establish excellent labour relations,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “After such a difficult period, council is grateful that both labour and management recognized the need for a reasonable, respectful approach.

We wanted to address employee wellness and retention while being fiscally sensitive, and I believe our team did just that.”

The city said that the contract will allow it the stability to deliver important services through 2025.

“We are pleased to complete a new equitable agreement that will see our employees continue to provide the community with vital services for the next five years,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mike Younie.

RELATED: Mission council mulls RV parking bylaws after housing committee raises concerns

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mission

Previous story
‘Neighbourhood Small Grants’ available for Abbotsford community projects
Next story
B.C. public servants head to court around vaccine mandates that led to termination

Just Posted

One group in Abbotsford created Middle School Survival Kits with a Neighbourhood Small Grant last year. (Submitted photo)
‘Neighbourhood Small Grants’ available for Abbotsford community projects

Eleanor Rushton of Abbotsford has written her first book, Golden Tuesday.
Pandemic proves perfect time for Abbotsford woman to write first book

Members of the Abbotsford Community Action team include (from left) Bev Olfert, Rebecca Tice, Tally Clement, Mandy Aujla, Wanda Phillips, Mary Boonstra and Devinder Dherari-Sidhu. (Submitted photo)
Abbotsford campaign raises awareness about sexual exploitation of youth

Heavy machinery cleans up materials where the Abbotsford News used to sit, on March 3, 2022. (John Morrow/ Abbotsford News)
Former Abbotsford News offices and press hall demolished