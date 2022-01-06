City of Abbotsford seeks input on plans for Marshall Road corridor

Public feedback wanted on stretch from Sumas Way to Timberlane Drive

The city is seeking public feedback on its plans for the Marshall Road corridor from Sumas Way in the west to Timberlane Drive in the east. (Google Maps)

The City of Abbotsford is completing a study of the Marshall Road corridor between Sumas Way and Timberlane Drive and is asking for public input.

The Marshall Road corridor runs east-west with connections to Sumas Way (Highway 11), Old Yale Road, and Whatcom Road. The corridor will be experiencing changes in the future from new development and road network connections, the city says.

RELATED: Marshall Road upgrades eyed after apartment approved

“The purpose of the study is to determine a concept design for future improvements along the corridor. Initial study findings have identified improvements for each corridor user, which includes pedestrians, cyclists, transit, and motorists,” the city states on its website.

Among the plans are: providing a sidewalk on the south side of Marshall Road between McCorkell Drive and Munroe Avenue; having protected bike lanes between Sumas Way and Griffiths Road; providing enhanced bus-stop amenities; and updating Old Yale Road to Timberlane Drive (and a future segment to Whatcom Road) from an arterial to a collector route.

The proposed timeline would see a concept design completed by this spring, followed by the final design in the summer and implementation/construction in 2023/24, contingent on approved funding.

Visit letstalkabbotsford.ca/marshall-road-corridor-study for more information or to provide feedback.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Abbotsford City Hall