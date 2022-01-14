City of Abbotsford seeks input on plans for Maclure and Old Yale Road intersection

The City of Abbotsford is asking for feedback on its plans for improving the intersection of Maclure Road and Old Yale Road.
The planned improvements include:
• a multi-use pathway for pedestrian and cyclists providing connection to nearby parks, trails, and neighbourhoods;
• enhanced pedestrian facilities (including sidewalks, pathways, and a resting area);
• improved separation of pedestrian facilities from the roadway;
• the elimination of two uncontrolled pedestrian crossings;
• an improved eastbound bus stop on Old Yale Road with shelter and lighting;
• improved northbound left-turn movements for motorists on Old Yale Road with right-in / right-out only driveway access to Abbotsford Judo Club;
• greater community green space; and
• slower vehicle entry speeds on Old Yale Road.
For more information to to provide input, visit letstalkabbotsford.ca.
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter