City of Abbotsford moves to final stage of Marshall Road corridor study

Project looks at traffic, walking and cycling improvements from Sumas Way to Timberlane Drive

Marshall Road at Sumas Way is the starting point for proposed improvements along the Marshall Road corridor. The plan covers the stretch of road east from there to Timberlane Drive (the direction that the photo faces). (Google Street View)

The City of Abbotsford is proceeding to the final stage of its study of the Marshall Road corridor between Sumas Way and Timberlane Drive.

The city says the purpose of the study is to develop a plan for future improvements along the east-west corridor, with connections to Sumas Way (Highway 11), Old Yale Road and Whatcom Road.

Initial findings of the study were presented to council in December 2021, and public engagement was conducted on the Let’s Talk page on the city website from Jan. 6 to Feb. 6.

A staff report presented to council’s committee of the whole on July 18 indicated that among the concerns expressed by local residents was that more crosswalks are needed between McMillan and Old Yale roads.

RELATED: City of Abbotsford seeks input on plans for Marshall Road corridor

Respondents also indicated that they want more controlled crosswalks and that there should be a new sidewalk connection on the south side of Marshall Road between McCorkell Drive and Munroe Avenue.

Respondents also said they want increased safety measures for cyclists, more efficient transit routes, an additional westbound traffic lane at Griffiths Road, and improved pavement markings at the McMillan Road intersection.

Among the city’s plans are: providing a sidewalk on the south side of Marshall Road between McCorkell Drive and Munroe Avenue; having protected bike lanes between Sumas Way and Griffiths Road; providing enhanced bus-stop amenities; and updating Old Yale Road to Timberlane Drive (and a future segment to Whatcom Road) from an arterial to a collector route.

The study is now proceeding to the final phase and is expected to go before council for final approval this fall.

Implementation/construction is planned for 2023/24, contingent on approved funding.

The public is asked to provide feedback on the concept plan by visiting letstalkabbotsford.ca/marshall-road-corridor study.

Abbotsford City HallTraffic