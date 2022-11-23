City of Abbotsford lowers speed limit on Maclure Road to 50 km/h

Strech of road from Clearbrook Road to Babich Street was previously set at 60 km/h

The City of Abbotsford recently lowered speed limits on a large stretch of Maclure Road from 60 kilometres per hour to 50 km/h.

New signs have been posted and the 50 limit begins just before Clearbrook Road and runs all the way to Babich Street. Signs are placed both eastbound and westbound and there is also a speed indicator just after Gladwin Road to let drivers know how fast they are actually going.

Aletta Vanderheyden, the City’s communications manager, stated that the City received two petitions from community groups requesting a decrease in the posted speed limit of 60 km/h.

“Upon assessment, this operational change was made by the City of Abbotsford’s Transportation, Engineering and Regional Utilities department in support of traffic safety along the corridor,” she said.

Vanderheyden added that no other speed limit changes have been made recently in Abbotsford.

Earlier this summer, two people died on MacLure Road after crashing a stolen car during a police pursuit. A total of 16 patients required care following a three-vehicle crash on the road on July 27, 2021.

In January, the City also sought feedback on ways to improve the Maclure Road and Old Yale Road intersection in west Abbotsford.

The 50 km/h section of Maclure passes by CG Howe Middle School, Matsqui Recreation Centre, the MRC fields, W.J. Mouat Secondary and Rotary Stadium.

