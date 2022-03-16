City of Abbotsford applies for federal funds for 2 walking and cycling projects

Projects located on Old Yale Road and from DeLair Park to historic downtown

The City of Abbotsford will apply for funding to cover 60 per cent of the costs for upgrades to Old Yale Road and for bike lanes from DeLair Park to the historic downtown.

Council voted at it meeting on March 7 to have staff submit an application to the federal government’s Active Transportation Fund.

The fund provides a total of $400 million over five years to support projects that are shifting away from vehicles to walking and cycling.

Municipalities can apply for up to 60 per cent of the project costs up to $50 million.

Council approved concept designs in February for improvements to Old Yale Road, including a multi-use pathway between McMillan Road and Eagle Mountain Drive.

Last June, they approved a multi-year plan for various cycling projects across the city.

Among these were bike lanes from the intersection of DeLair Park and Rockwell Drive to the intersection of Sumas Way and South Fraser Way.

The estimated cost of each project is $3 million, according to a staff report to council.

If the city’s application to the Active Transportation Fund is approved, each project would receive $1.8 million from the federal government, with the remainder coming from the city’s capital budget.

Staff expect to hear by this summer whether the city’s application has been approved.

