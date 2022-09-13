Abbotsford city hall and other city facilities will be closed Monday, Sept. 19 to mourn Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral in London. (Abbotsford News file photo)

City facilities in Abbotsford to be closed Sept. 19 in honour of Queen’s state funeral

Council meeting and public hearing also cancelled on that day

City facilities will be closed in Abbotsford on Monday, Sept. 19 to observe the national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her state funeral, as announced Tuesday (Sept. 13) by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

A press release from the city states that city hall and other city facilities will be closed, and the council meeting and public hearing scheduled for Sept. 19 cancelled.

Updates about city facility hours and closures will be available on the city’s website, and full information – including the rescheduling of public hearing and council items – can be found at abbotsford.ca/council/agendas-meeting-schedule.

“The City of Abbotsford joins all Canadians in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” said Mayor Henry Braun.

“The Queen led an incredible life of public service and reigned with dignity, class and humility. Her love of Canada was well known, and her dedication to serving this country was steadfast. On behalf of the City of Abbotsford, I offer sincere condolences to the members of the Royal Family during this immense time of grief.”

RELATED: Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral

Abbotsford City HallRoyal family

