Yolanda Gayasco of Chilliwack won $1 million in a Lotto 6/49 draw. (British Columbia Lottery Corporation)

Chilliwack woman realized she won $1 million after checking ‘little number’ at bottom of lotto ticket

Yolanda Gayasco plans to visit family in the Philippines, pay off mortgage with Lotto 6/49 winnings

If Yolanda Gayasco hadn’t double-checked the “little number” at the bottom of her lottery ticket, she might not have realized she won $1 million.

The Chilliwack resident was the lucky winner of the Nov. 19 Lotto 6/49 draw, a nationwide game that is drawn twice a week.

She initially missed that she won the $1-million guaranteed prize.

“I checked my ticket online, but I didn’t check the little number at the bottom,” Gayasco said. “I didn’t think I won but then I took the ticket to the Save-On-Foods on Yale Road to check.”

She said she was excited to share the news with her husband.

Apart from paying off her mortgage, Gayasco plans to travel to the Philippines in the new year to visit family.

“I am so happy that I won Lotto 6/49! I didn’t think it was real,” she said.

She bought the winning ticket at the Real Canadian Superstore in Chilliwack.

So far in 2022, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $108 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays after 7:30 p.m. (PST). The Gold Ball Draw is a guaranteed prize draw where players will win either the Guaranteed Prize of $1 million, or the growing Gold Ball Jackpot that starts at $10 million. The Classic Jackpot offers a prize that is always $5 million. Players can purchase tickets at any lottery retailer or at PlayNow.com. Players can check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS and Android devices.

British Columbia Lottery Corporation offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. BCLC reminds people to play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

RELATED: Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win

 

