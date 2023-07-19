Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to ‘targeted’ axe attack at 7-Eleven

Yellow police tape was draped across the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Saturday morning in downtown Chilliwack.
Chilliwack RCMP confirmed they are investigating an assault with a weapon in the 46200-block of Yale Road on Saturday (July 15) before 3 a.m.
“Police are in the preliminary stages of investigation but it is believed it was targeted,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the UFVRD.
Social media reports said a female victim was “axed in the back of the head” by another woman, and that store staff called 9-1-1 after the assault victim came into the store.
The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police say the victim was taken to hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” and later released.
Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2023-28330 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com
@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.