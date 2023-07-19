RCMP investigating assault with a weapon. (Black Press file)

RCMP investigating assault with a weapon. (Black Press file)

Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to ‘targeted’ axe attack at 7-Eleven

A female victim ‘axed in the back of the head’ by another woman, reports said

Yellow police tape was draped across the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Saturday morning in downtown Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed they are investigating an assault with a weapon in the 46200-block of Yale Road on Saturday (July 15) before 3 a.m.

“Police are in the preliminary stages of investigation but it is believed it was targeted,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the UFVRD.

Social media reports said a female victim was “axed in the back of the head” by another woman, and that store staff called 9-1-1 after the assault victim came into the store.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police say the victim was taken to hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” and later released.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2023-28330 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED: RCMP seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:
jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultBreaking NewschilliwackCity of ChilliwackCrime

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Long, complex and challenging’: Worsening drought feeds wildfire risk
Next story
Faucet frugality: Experts say B.C. residents need to conserve water now

Just Posted

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt all at different stages of control

CUPE Local 561 ratified a mediated agreement with First Transit on Friday, ending a strike that lasted for 124 days and suspended bus services in the Fraser Valley. / File photo
Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

A B.C. Emergency Health Services helicopter coming in for a landing after a reported drowning July 21 in the Vedder River. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack emergency crews respond to report of drowning

A sentencing hearing began Friday (July 21) for Reinhard “Bud” Loewen for six charges of sexual assault related to when he was purporting to be a massage therapist. (Facebook photo)
Crown wants 2 years for Abbotsford masseur who sexually assaulted 12 women