Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to ‘targeted’ axe attack at 7-Eleven

A female victim ‘axed in the back of the head’ by another woman, reports said

Yellow police tape was draped across the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Saturday morning in downtown Chilliwack.

Chilliwack RCMP confirmed they are investigating an assault with a weapon in the 46200-block of Yale Road on Saturday (July 15) before 3 a.m.

“Police are in the preliminary stages of investigation but it is believed it was targeted,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of the UFVRD.

Social media reports said a female victim was “axed in the back of the head” by another woman, and that store staff called 9-1-1 after the assault victim came into the store.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Police say the victim was taken to hospital with “severe but non-life-threatening injuries,” and later released.

Anyone with information about this assault is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and quote file #2023-28330 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

RELATED: RCMP seek witnesses to fatal hit-and-run

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultBreaking NewschilliwackCity of ChilliwackCrime