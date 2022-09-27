Chilliwack RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run crash between motorcycle, and Jeep Wrangler possibly

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run from Aug. 31 in Chilliwack. (Black Press file)

Chilliwack RCMP is seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run that occurred before dawn in Chilliwack almost a month ago.

Police say it was about 5 a.m. on Aug. 31 when the call came in to RCMP about a hit-and-run collision on South Sumas Road, near Lickman Road.

A motorcycle rider travelling westbound on South Sumas was struck by “a Jeep Wrangler type vehicle” travelling eastbound, as the vehicle tried to pass a semi truck and trailer.

The driver of suspect vehicle, which looks similar to a Jeep Wrangler in the screenshot photo of the security video, collided head on with the oncoming motorcycle striking it with the passenger side of the vehicle.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was transported to hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to RCMP.

“The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene of the collision and it is believed that the vehicle involved in this collision is a Jeep Wrangler, which sustained damage to its passenger side,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk of UFVRD.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or anyone with information regarding the possible suspect vehicle, to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The RCMP file number is #2022-33163.

RELATED: Jail time for senior convicted in hit-and-run

*This is a corrected version of the story, after it was confirmed the crash actually happened on South Sumas, and not Lickman Road as initially reported by RCMP.

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run from Aug. 31 in Chilliwack. (Black Press file)
