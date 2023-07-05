Chilliwack RCMP nab 12 impaired drivers in 1 night

‘Come on, Chilliwack. We need you to do better. There is no excuse to drive impaired,’ says RCMP spokesperson

Sgt. Krista Vrolyk with the Chilliwack RCMP searches a woman in handcuffs on Friday, May 5, 2023. The woman was was taken into police custody after officers initiated an impaired driving investigation. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack RCMP nabbed 12 impaired drivers in one night last week.

On Friday, June 30 alone, officers took a dozen people off Chilliwack’s roadways who were under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

This statistic represents the great work being done by Chilliwack RCMP members to ensure road safety, but it also reminds police of the grim reality that far too many people continue to drive impaired, said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

“One impaired driver is one too many and the fact that we took 12 off the road in one night tells us that we have a lot more work to do. The citizens of Chilliwack can expect to see more traffic enforcement. More traffic stops, road checks and licence premise checks – all aimed at preventing impaired collisions and fatalities.”

Far too many people continue to drive impaired and that poses a real threat to the safety of the community, she added.

On average, 64 people die every year in British Columbia in crashes involving impaired driving. Impaired driving remains the leading contributor of car crash fatalities in our province.

Those who drive under the influence risk killing or injuring someone, losing their license, having their vehicle impounded, paying hefty fines and legal fees and serving potential jail time.

“Come on, Chilliwack. We need you to do better. Plan ahead for a safe ride home. Use a designated driver, call a taxi, use a rideshare or walk. There is no excuse to drive impaired,” Vrolyk said.

RELATED: Reporter Jenna Hauck rides with the Chilliwack RCMP

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackimpaired drivingRCMP