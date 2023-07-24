A B.C. Emergency Health Services helicopter responded to a drowning Friday (July 21) in the Vedder River. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Chilliwack RCMP confirm drowning death of man in Vedder River

Police say the 55-year-old victim dove into the fast-moving water trying to rescue a dog

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed a 55-year-old man drowned in the Vedder River Friday afternoon (July 21).

Police spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said the victim reportedly entered the river to try and rescue a dog around 3:30 p.m. and within minutes police got reports of a possible drowning in the area of Peach Road and the Rotary Trail. The man was pulled out of the south side of the river by a bystander and reportedly received CPR while waiting for emergency response.

Chilliwack Search and Rescue was paged and sent a boat. Police, fire and ambulance crews accessed the victim by Vedder Mountain Road and B.C. Emergency Health Services sent a helicopter, but the man could not be resuscitated.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out the family of the victim,” Vrolyk said.

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

chilliwack

