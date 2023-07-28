Chilliwack's Cassie Rose Ozmun received an eight-month conditional sentence order for several charges of credit card fraud and one count of flight from police. (CrimeStoppers photo)

Chilliwack prolific offender in court for breaching conditional sentence order

Cassie Rose Ozmun was given an eighth-month CSO for credit card fraud and driving while prohibited

Two months after receiving a conditional sentence order for credit card theft and driving while prohibited, a prolific offender is in trouble for breaching it. Cassie Rose Ozmun, 31, appeared at the Chilliwack Law Courts Friday (July 28), facing two new charges for breaching the CSO.

Ozmun was sentenced by B.C. Provincial Judge Kristen Mundstock in late May on several counts of possessing and using a stolen credit card. Ozmun got her hands on a corporate credit card from Skwah First Nation and used it to make 19 transactions between Feb. 8-14, 2020. She racked up $3,302.48 at three Shell gas stations. Crown prosecutor Sanda Di Curzio said Ozmun swiped the card to fuel up vehicles she was in, fuel up the vehicles of associates and fill up jerrycans.

Ozmun and two others who were also charged rolled up more than $6,000 in purchases.

On Nov. 22, 2022 police tried to pull her over on outstanding arrest warrants, and she led RCMP on a brief high-speed chase along Young Road and Hope River Road. She was arrested soon after walking on Yale Road. She was barred from driving at the time.

RELATED: Chilliwack prolific offender receives conditional sentence for credit card fraud and flight from police

RELATED: Chilliwack prolific offender facing yet more charges after July fentanyl trafficking conviction

Though Ozmun was captured on surveillance video for some of her fraudulent credit card transactions, credit card fraud is hard to prove in court. That’s why Di Curzio opted against a lengthy and expensive trial and allowed Ozmun to plea a couple of charges away.

When she was sentenced in May, Crown prosecutor Sandra Di Curzio expressed doubts that Ozmun could successfully follow the conditions of a CSO which included electronic monitoring and a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. Mundstock warned Ozmun that the CSO could be collapsed into straight jail time if she breached, and Di Curzio said that’s what she would pursue if Ozmun slipped up.

At sentencing in May, Ozmun told the court she’d be living with her grandparents and told Mundstock she was taking responsibility for her actions and wanted to put this behind her and do better.

Ozmun has a court record that is over three pages long on B.C. Court Services Online and has a trial coming up Sept. 27 for several robbery-related charges from April 2022.

