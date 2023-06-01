60-year-old Chilliwack man killed in Langley car crash involving dump truck

Victim was lone occupant of a small car hit from behind by a dump truck

RCMP officers at the scene of a fatal three-vehicle crash on Langley’s 16th Avenue on May 31, 2023. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Police say a 60-year-old man from Chilliwack died in a three vehicle crash in Langley Wednesday (May 31).

Around 5:15 p.m. the Chilliwack man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier east on 16 Avenue between 200 and 208 Street, following a dump truck. Both vehicles slowed at the 16 Avenue/200 Street intersection due to heavy traffic caused by an earlier accident. A second dump truck that was behind the car didn’t stop in time, ramming into it from behind.

According to an RCMP news release, the driver of the Cavalier succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was the only person in the car. The other drivers involved, and several witnesses, remained at scene cooperating with investigators.

The area of the crash was closed until just after midnight. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), the Langley RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement and Enforcement branch (CVSE) and BC Coroner Service are working in partnership to investigate the collision.

Police are asking anyone who saw the accident or may have dash cam footage, and who hasn’t already spoken with police, to phone the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and reference file #2023-17781.

car accidentchilliwackLangleyRCMP