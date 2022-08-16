Nicholas Epp was killed in an altercation in downtown Kelowna on Aug. 12 (Nicholas Lorne Epp/Facebook)

Chilliwack man confirmed as Kelowna homicide victim

The incident happened outside the Liquid Zoo

The identity of the man killed outside of the Liquid Zoo in Kelowna on the weekend has been confirmed as Nicholas (Nick) Epp.

Nick’s wife Dottie confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Nick and Dottie recently moved to Kelowna from Chilliwack with their three children.

Black Press has reached out to the family for comment.

Kelowna RCMP has released images of a person of interest in the case.

READ MORE: Person of interest sought in death outside of Kelowna nightclub

No charges have been laid at this time.

READ MORE: Manager ‘heartbroken’ after man dies outside Kelowna nightclub

B.C. investigation chilliwack Homicide Kelowna

