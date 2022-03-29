Chilliwack-Hope MP thanks Hungry for Life for ‘incredible, lifesaving work’ in Ukraine

Chilliwack couple made ‘100s of trips into conflict zones’ delivering aid to those trapped, says MP

Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl offered high praise and deep gratitude in the House of Commons today for the “incredible, lifesaving” work by a Chilliwack couple and Hungry for Life International in Ukraine.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Chilliwack-based Hungry for Life International sprang into action, using their local knowledge, network, and team in Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid to those directly impacted by the war,” Strahl said in a statement, March 29, posted on his Facebook page.

.

The Hungry for Life team, led by Chilliwack’s Chad Martz, and wife Mary Martz, who is from Ukraine, have somehow managed to provide food and shelter to thousands, he said.

“Since the invasion, they have purchased and distributed over 400 tons of food to those in need,” Strahl stated.

“Their team has made hundreds of trips into conflict zones to deliver critical aid to those who cannot escape.

“They have partnered with local churches to provide shelter to thousands of refugees fleeing the violence.”

Hungry for Life has so far raised more than $1.5 million for their Ukrainian relief efforts.

“And the need continues to grow,” Strahl said. “On behalf of the people of Chilliwack-Hope, and this entire House, to Chad and Mary, and everyone at Hungry for Life, we thank you for the incredible, lifesaving work you are doing for the people in Ukraine.”

The need for donations continues to grow.

“Please consider making a donation at hungryforlife.org,” the MP concluded.

RELATED: Libs-NDP deal will make life more expensive: MP

RELATED: Strahl congratulates interim leader

Do you have something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House of CommonsUkraine