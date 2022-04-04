Chilliwack heritage home comes with fascinating history

On the market now for $1,249,000, Proctor House was built in 1912 for an estimated $900

This chest of drawers has been with Proctor House from the beginning, and a condition of sale will be that it stays with the property. (Clark Hitchcock photo)

One of Chilliwack’s oldest homes has hit the real estate market. For just over $1.2-million, you can own Proctor House on Adanac Avenue.

It was built 120 years ago, way back in 1912, and carries ‘Heritage Building’ status with the City of Chilliwack.

Listing realtor Clark Hitchcock and colleague Jeremy Van Woerden looked into the history of the home as they prepared the listing, producing a short video about Proctor House and the people that built it.

They learned that Henry Proctor came to British Columbia from Ontario in 1890 and married his second wife, Jenny, in 1894. Jenny was also from Ontario and the couple were farmers, probably dairy farmers. That’s an educated guess. The realtors delved into the Chilliwack Progress online archives to get a lot of their info and discovered that Jenny won first prize at the 1912 Chilliwack Fair for her churned butter.

The land that Proctor House was built on was originally five acres in size, located on McNaught Road. The surrounding property was whittled down over the decades, and the house now sits on a little over a quarter acre (12,197 square feet).

The Proctors built the home for an estimated $900 and enjoyed having house-guests.

Chilliwack Progress pages of the day detailed the social activities of people in the town of 10,000 and the Proctors were mentioned often.

RELATED: Caretakers say goodbye to Gwynne Vaughan heritage house in Chilliwack

RELATED: Moving day for 110-year-old Chilliwack heritage house

“On one occasion, the Proctors even hosted Jenny’s brother,” Van Woerden said. “He was from Boston, Massachusetts. When he made the journey over here to see his sister, they hadn’t seen each other for 35 years.”

According to Van Woerden, Henry lived in Chilliwack until 1924. He moved to Vancouver for health reasons and died soon after.

One piece of furniture remains in the house that he would have used. A chest of drawers that is likely as old as the home, if not older, has remained there since the beginning. Van Woerden said whoever buys Proctor House will commit to keeping that piece with the property.

This is the second time Proctor House has been for sale in recent years, and its current price shows how much prices have risen. It sold in August of 2015 for $387,500 and the asking price is now $1,249,000.

The assessed value is $897,000.

See the current listing at realtor.ca/real-estate/24198008/46860-adanac-avenue-chilliwack